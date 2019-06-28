Community funds spread in all directions

Community funds spread in all directions



Over $1.3 million of community funds were granted in the latest funding round says Trust Chief Executive, Susan Finlay.

“A range of different causes across our district have been supported,” says Susan, “taking total grants for the financial year to $3.5 million of our $9.1 million grants budget,” she says.

Alexandra is to have two new dedicated curling lanes, with a grant approved for close to $100,000 towards the covered facility. The new curling lanes will be located beside the current ice skating rink in Molyneux Park, says Hugh McIntyre of IceInLine Central Incorporated.

“Use of the current rink is shared between skating, ice hockey and curling from mid-May through to mid-August depending on the weather,” he states.

“The different sports have different requirements for ice quality and it is not possible in an open-air environment to provide curling ice to the quality of the covered rinks in Naseby and Dunedin.

“Ice which has been skated on and otherwise cut up is not suitable for hack style Olympic curling which we our exposing our primary and secondary school curlers to.

“The popularity of hack curling has grown internationally. With the increasing population and the effects of global warming on outside rinks, these curling lanes will provide a real asset to the community, freeing up ice time at the current rink for other activities,” Hugh says.







“We are very grateful to Central Lakes Trust for their support. This has enabled us to seek funding from other sources and with approval of their grant we have 75% of our required funds confirmed. We now need similar support from the curling fraternity to ensure our project is up and running for next winter.

The Trust’s input into our region is immense. At our Iceinline Central site in the Molyneux Park precinct everywhere you turn, you can see evidence of our community funds. From curling lanes to next door at the Alexandra Men’s Shed, the BMX track and the Molyneux Pool, and that’s just looking around at what we can see from here, he states.

Other grants include a long list of operational grants for social services says Ms Finlay.

“Again and again we are seeing similar themes from social services requiring increased funding to covers costs incurred from population growth, living wage, and an increase in the complexity of cases these agencies are seeing. Social services form a significant amount of where our community money goes. Their services are so imperative to the wellbeing of our community.”

Additionally, Central Lakes Trust also support two initiatives which provide funds for those in need.

An emergency support fund is administered by the Central Otago Victim Support Group. Over the past two years, the group have provided support to near on 160 trauma victims. The fund is used to support victims of family violence, sudden death, house fires, fatal accidents, serious assault and sexual abuse, suicide, and missing persons.

In addition, Central Lakes Trust provides a $20,000 funding pool annually to assist Central Lakes residents in genuine need with heating costs during winter months. Administered by Presbyterian Support Otago (PSO), criteria includes recipient involvement in a budget support/mentoring programme.

Grants Manager, Mat Begg says, “These groups are seeing more applications from middle income poor as living costs increase faster than incomes. In this situation, extended time off work due to illness or caring for family, or other unexpected costs such as shifting house are not eligible for WINZ support. KiwiSaver hardship applications can be slow to process, so the ability of Presbyterian Support to respond quickly, especially in the case of disconnection notices, save clients reconnection fees.”

Central Otago Queenstown Trails Trust receive $1.1million over two years for the realignment of the walking / biking trail from Frankton to Arrowtown, via Arthurs Point. Susan says this marks the end of a commitment to any further cycleways for the next five years, with $11.15 million being dispersed over the next few years for various trails throughout the region as part of the national cycleways, says Susan. “This was our largest ever grant and we need to honour that while fairly dispersing remaining funds for community need, which means any further commitment to cycleways is on hold from this point forward,” she says.

“Arthurs Point is an area that has been left out in the safe walking and cycling infrastructure developed in the Wakatipu and this trail will remedy that situation,” says Grants Manager Mat Begg.

Te Kākano Aotearoa Trust receive funds for a nursery expansion. The Wanaka based Trust has been running for 10 years, and due to its success have outgrown the current Nursery.

They grow native plants from eco-sourced seeds and cuttings, and are now running out of space in the Nursery. “The seeds, plants, volunteers, school visitors and education programmes all need more space. This grant allows us to start our planned extension to the Nursery”, says Treasurer, Neil Woodrows

Approximately 90% of Wanaka Search and Rescue operations involve helicopters. Keeping rescue equipment and staff updated ensures the service is in good condition and fit for purpose.

Wanaka Search & Rescue’s Phillip Melchior says, “With the increase in population and visitors engaging in outdoor activities the service is experiencing increased demand. The funding we receive annually goes a long way to ensuring our service can be maintained.”

Wanaka Search and Rescue (WSAR) help the lost, missing and injured in the rivers, hills and mountains in the Wanaka area.



GRANTS APPROVED – JUNE 2019

Project grants



Wanaka Search and Rescue Training and Equipment $21,110

Clyde School School Fitness and Scooter Track $17,200

Iceinline Central Incorporated Curling Rink $96,900

Kopuwai Early Learning Centre Enclosed Deck Extension $15,822

Molyneux Educare Building upgrades $5,019

Queenstown Trails Trust Queenstown Trail Re-alignment Stage 1 $566,112*

Te Kakano Nursery expansion $13,000

Operational / Programme grants



Age Concern Southland Incorporated Operational Grant 2019/20 $40,000

Arthritis New Zealand Arthritis educator services in Central Otago $8,000

Blind Foundation Operational Grant 2019/20 $40,00

Carers Society (Otago) Incorporated Operational Grant 2019/20 $9,000

Central Lakes Family Services Operational Grant 2019/20 $85,000

Central Otago Budgeting Services Operational Grant 2019/20 $48,000

Citizens Advice Bureau Queenstown Operational Grant 2019/20 $19,443

Cystic Fibrosis NZ Operational Grant 2019/20 $6,000

Disability Resource Centre Southland Operational Grant 2019/20 $10,000

Happiness House Trust Operational Grant 2019/20 $52,756

Presbyterian Support Southland Wakatipu Buddy Programme & Enliven SupportLink $50,000

Operational Grant 2019/20

Salvation Army Operational Grant 2019/20 $50,000

The Central and Southern Autism Support Group Operational Grant 2019/20 $30,000

The Stroke Foundation of New Zealand Limited Operational Grant 2019/20 $8,100

Youth Trusts Operational Grant 2019/20 $140,625



CLT Initiatives



Central Otago Victim Support Emergency Support Fund $10,000

Presbyterian Support Otago Emergency Heating Fund $20,000

TOTAL: $1,361,988



*Year one of a two year grant approved for $1,132,225



