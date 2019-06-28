Help needed to plant 5,000 trees at Waitangi Regional Park

Help needed to plant 5,000 trees at Waitangi Regional Park

Everyone’s welcome to come along this Saturday to help put in 5,000 plants in the new wetland area at Waitangi Regional Park, along the Napier foreshore.

The community planting is a joint collaboration with teams from Hawkes Bay Regional Council, Napier Forest and Bird, and Sustainable Coastlines.

Stevie Smidt, the Regional Council’s Open Spaces Development Officer, is encouraging people to come on down and help out.

“We have 5,000 plants to get in the ground so it’s all hands on deck. Come along and get your hands dirty! This will make a real difference to restoring this part of the coastal environment,” he says.

This latest Waitangi Wetland Planting Day is Saturday 29 June, 9am until 12pm, for families, locals, anyone. Come to Waitangi Regional Park between the two bridges at Awatoto. Bring sturdy footwear, warm clothes, a spade (if you can), snacks and water. The event finishes with a free BBQ.

For more details, go to hbrc.govt.nz search: #getinvolved.







© Scoop Media

