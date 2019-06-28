Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fish & Game welcome intensive agriculture leadership

Friday, 28 June 2019, 1:55 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

Fish & Game welcome intensive agriculture leadership's winter grazing campaign

Fish & Game New Zealand welcomes the pre-emptive media campaign by Beef + Lamb, DairyNZ and Federated Farmers in anticipation of photos of farmers behaving badly this winter. The campaign is trying to point to them being a minority, with Beef + Lamb asking for good pictures.

"Last year, Fish & Game revealed some dairy cattle being kept belly deep in mud and rivers being polluted by sediment runoff from intensive winter feeding of paddocks," Fish & Game New Zealand Chief Executive Martin Taylor says.

"We saw a massive groundswell of opinion against these practices from environmental groups, vets, good farmers and the public.

"We called for the intensive agriculture industry to take a tougher line.

"This increasing public concern has hurt the agriculture leaders. That's why Beef + Lamb, DairyNZ and Federated Farmers have been forced to adopt a defensive media strategy this winter.

"We welcome the leadership that is now being shown by Beef + Lamb, DairyNZ and Federated Farmers."

The intensive agriculture leaders noted in their press release 'Done correctly, winter grazing is an effective way to keep animals fed and healthy over winter.'

"However, they forgot to add that winter break feeding done incorrectly is the single most devastating farming practice on the environment, contributing to the collapse of ecosystems such as the New River Estuary in Southland.

"Dairy NZ has excellent guidelines that would greatly improve the situation and reduce environmental degradation currently being caused, but only if they are adopted.



"It is time that the intensive agriculture leadership step up and call for these guidelines to be made compulsory in regional councils plans.

"If Beef + Lamb, DairyNZ and Federated Farmers are unable to do this, it shows that they believe some farmers still need the flexibility to pollute the environment if it doesn't suit them to adopt these simple guidelines.

"Farming's bad performers can no longer continue severely damaging our rivers, lakes and streams, taking away Kiwis’ ability to enjoy their waterways to swim, fish and gather food."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.

The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...

The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>

 

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

At Select Committee: WRC Blames Bus Troubles On City's Challenges

Wellington's Regional Council is blaming a perfect storm of new operators, buses, routes, driver shortages and design failures for the shambolic introduction of new bus services a year ago. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Public Service Reforms Don't Protect The Public

Reportedly, the legislation involved is to be called the Public Service Act, because… well, it seems that the notion of “public service” is back in vogue. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Excessive Force Used Breaking Up Party

The Authority found that one of the officers involved had used knee strikes during the arrest... this officer made concerning comments... to the effect that "it's about time some of these kids got what they deserved." More>>

ALSO:

Environment Accounts: NZ's Household Emissions Increasing

Household emissions of greenhouse gases increased 19.3 percent from 2007 to 2017, mainly due to rising emissions from road transport, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

Legislation: End Of Life Choice Bill Passes Second Reading

Just 20 MPs had the opportunity to debate the bill and many shared personal stories of watching family members die in what was at times an emotional display in the House. More>>

ALSO:

Other Bills:

Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 