Library agreement reflects Councils’ collaboration



Shared library services between Hamilton residents and for Waikato District residents in the immediate areas around Hamilton will resume next month after an agreement between the two councils was approved yesterday.

Hamilton City Council approved the agreement at its 27 June 2019 meeting as part of wider, positive discussions about growth issues and collaboration between local councils.

Hamilton Mayor Andrew King says growth in Hamilton and the wider region is exciting and is producing economic and social benefits. Closer collaboration between the Councils is a key factor in ensuring quality, sustainable growth in coming decades.

“This libraries agreement is a tangible example of how closer relationships between councils can provide benefits for the people we serve. We recognise our people live, work and socialise in their communities of interest, regardless of territorial boundaries. I’ve been very appreciative of the way staff and elected members between our councils have been able to work through this agreement in a way which puts our residents first,” Mayor King says.

Waikato District Mayor Allan Sanson said he was pleased with the decision by Hamilton City Council, saying that it represented a fair deal.

“Our residents living near to Hamilton City will again be able to have open access to Hamilton’s libraries. This is an example of one of the many things our two Councils are working through for the benefit of our collective population,” Mayor Sanson says.







The libraries agreement comes at a time when both councils are working (along with Waipa District Council) on a shared metropolitan spatial plan for the region, a plan which sets out a long-term pathway for quality, sustainable growth for generations to come. The councils are also partners in the Hamilton to Auckland Corridor Plan, which is designed to ensure environmental, social and economic sustainability for one of the country’s highest growth areas.

The library services agreement runs for three years from 1 July, 2019 and Waikato District Council is contributing $199,235 plus GST annually for the service. The agreement covers approximately 8000 Waikato District households in the southern area of Waikato District, a total of around 23,000 people.

