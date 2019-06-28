Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fare free public transport draws the crowds

Friday, 28 June 2019, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Aucklanders loved their day of free travel on the city’s buses, trains and ferries last Sunday.

The fare free day was a thank you from Auckland Transport and its public transport operators. In the past year passenger trips annually on public transport in Auckland reached 100 million for the first time since 1950.

Stacey van der Putten, Group Manager Metro Services says the day exceeded expectations. “We are blown away by the figures we’ve managed to put together from the day.”

She says the ferries were the big hit with some destinations carrying seven times the normal Sunday numbers. “Retailers and cafes at Hobsonville Point and Devonport had a very busy day.”

On the previous Sunday, Fullers took just over 3000 people to and from Devonport, last Sunday 16,000 people made the same trip. A clothing retailer in Devonport surveyed her customers and 70 per cent of them had used public transport.

“Fullers did a fantastic job, they were basically shuttling people back and forth and giving some Aucklanders their first trip on a harbour ferry. It was a great family day out and we’d like to thank everyone for their patience and the goodwill they showed to our staff.”

Stacey van der Putten says because people didn’t have to tag-on and off, it is difficult to get exact figures for the numbers on buses and trains. “The early morning trains were quiet but between 10am and 5pm there significantly higher numbers with some trains carrying more than 400 passengers. The highest loads were on Eastern Line services, particularly to and from Sylvia Park, at around lunchtime 200 people were getting on and off every train there.



“Many of our double decker bus services were also very busy with many children getting their first ride on the top deck.”

Viv Beck, Chief Executive from Heart of the City, the city centre business association says Sunday was a busy day for the city centre. “Our data shows a substantial increase in foot traffic. While we don’t yet have our official spending results, anecdotal feedback from businesses tells us that trading was up on a typical Sunday. It appears to have been a good day for business.”

From September, public transport on the weekend will be free for 5 to 15 year olds. They will need to travel using an AT HOP card and will have to tag-on and tag-off.

For details about AT HOP and where to buy a card: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/at-hop-card/

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.

The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...

The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>

 

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

At Select Committee: WRC Blames Bus Troubles On City's Challenges

Wellington's Regional Council is blaming a perfect storm of new operators, buses, routes, driver shortages and design failures for the shambolic introduction of new bus services a year ago. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Public Service Reforms Don't Protect The Public

Reportedly, the legislation involved is to be called the Public Service Act, because… well, it seems that the notion of “public service” is back in vogue. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Excessive Force Used Breaking Up Party

The Authority found that one of the officers involved had used knee strikes during the arrest... this officer made concerning comments... to the effect that "it's about time some of these kids got what they deserved." More>>

ALSO:

Environment Accounts: NZ's Household Emissions Increasing

Household emissions of greenhouse gases increased 19.3 percent from 2007 to 2017, mainly due to rising emissions from road transport, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

Legislation: End Of Life Choice Bill Passes Second Reading

Just 20 MPs had the opportunity to debate the bill and many shared personal stories of watching family members die in what was at times an emotional display in the House. More>>

ALSO:

Other Bills:

Principals Reject Offer: Primary Teachers Vote For Settlement

Primary teachers have voted to ratify a proposed settlement that will give them pay parity with their secondary colleagues, but disappointed primary principals have rejected a settlement that was unchanged from a previously rejected offer. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 