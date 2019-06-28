Road closure: Great South Road, Penrose
Friday, 28 June 2019, 3:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Great South Raod, Penrose is closed, and motorists are asked
to avoid the area at this time.
Diversions are in place at
Penrose Road and Station Road.
The closure is due to a
burst water pipe.
Contractors are working to resolve the
issue and advise the situation may take some time.
Police
thank motorists for their
patience.
