Police urging Canterbury community to be vigilant



Police is urging the community to be vigilant around this time of the year when burglaries spike in Canterbury.

Canterbury Police will be actively targeting offenders involved in burglaries in the coming months, but the public is advised to take precautions to protect their property.

Members of the public should remember to always lock up their properties, including doors and windows, install good quality locks, keep shrubs and trees trimmed to avoid giving burglars places to hide, and make sure your keys don’t have your address or any other personal details on them.

"We know that burglaries spike around this time of the year, so now is the time to get prepared," says Canterbury Metro’s Area Manager Prevention, Inspector Leairne Dow.

“If you are burgled, it’s much easier for Police to return your property to you if it’s easily identifiable – so it's a good idea to identify and mark your valuables.

“If you engrave your high-value items or write down serial numbers, they’re much easier to be traced back to you.”

Anyone is able to record serial numbers and other unique identifying details of their valuable goods in an electronic database.

For more information and to register your goods visit the Operation SNAP website.

