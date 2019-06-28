Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Carterton considers clocktower colour consultation

Friday, 28 June 2019, 4:58 pm
Press Release: Carterton District Council

Friday 28 June 2019


Carterton District Council’s Policy and Strategy Committee will next week decide on whether Carterton residents can choose a new paint colour for the town’s iconic clocktower.

The once heralded “Carterton’s Big Ben” has been under construction lately after a seismic assessment in 2015 identified the clocktower building as being earthquake prone. Following public consultation, Carterton residents made it clear they wanted to strengthen the existing structure as opposed to demolishing it.

Once the strengthening work is complete, the tower will need to be repainted, providing a unique opportunity to create a new identity for the clocktower.

The Council’s Placemaking Advisory Group has worked hard to come up with three colour options which they would like to present to the Carterton community to vote on. Should the council committee approve the three designs, a public consultation will follow with the most popular colour determining the final colour scheme.

The three design options being presented to the council committee are the status quo (white), a colour scheme that embraces the 1960s architecture of the tower and a bold and vibrant colour scheme. There is also potential for ground lighting, tower lighting and the potential future frequency of colour changes that may occur.

For a full report, please see the agenda for the Policy and Strategy meeting at cdc.govt.nz/your-council/meetings/

The meeting will take place on Wednesday 3 July 2019 at 10.30am in the Hurunui o Rangi room at the Carterton Events Centre.

