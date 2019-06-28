Schools no longer required to be in lockdown

A lockdown at several Christchurch schools and early learning centres has been lifted.

Isleworth Primary School, Breens Intermediate, Cotwold School and BestStarts in Burnside, Roydvale and Wairakei were put into lockdown around 2.45pm today.

The lockdown was lifted at 4.07pm.

Police were working to locate two people of interest who had warrants to arrest.

One man is now in Police custody.

Enquiries to locate the other man, who is thought to be no longer in the area and of no threat to members of the public, are ongoing.

Police would like to thank the schools, parents of the children and the community for their patience.











© Scoop Media

