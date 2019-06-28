Schools no longer required to be in lockdown
Friday, 28 June 2019, 5:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A lockdown at several Christchurch schools and early
learning centres has been lifted.
Isleworth Primary
School, Breens Intermediate, Cotwold School and BestStarts
in Burnside, Roydvale and Wairakei were put into lockdown
around 2.45pm today.
The lockdown was lifted at
4.07pm.
Police were working to locate two people of
interest who had warrants to arrest.
One man is now in
Police custody.
Enquiries to locate the other man, who is
thought to be no longer in the area and of no threat to
members of the public, are ongoing.
Police would like to
thank the schools, parents of the children and the community
for their
patience.
