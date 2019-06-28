Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Youth charged for burglary in Invercargill

Friday, 28 June 2019, 5:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Sergeant John Kean, Invercargill Police:

Invercargill Police have charged two persons today in relation to a recent spate of offending where cigarettes and tobacco were targeted.

A 17-year-old youth faces two charges of burglary in relation to tobacco stolen from Centre Street dairy in South Invercargill on two separate occasions on 17 and 22 May respectively.

Total tobacco valued at $17,000 was taken.

The youth also faces a charge of aggravated robbery in relation to Grasmere dairy robbery that occured on 27 May, where tobacco valued at $1400 was taken.

The youth appeared at the Invercargill District Court today.

A 16-year-old youth was also spoken to by Police in relation to receiving stolen tobacco and he will be referred to Youth Aid.

To date Police have not recovered any tobacco.

Police are aware there are other persons involved in both these series of crimes in particular the aggravated robbery at Grasmere dairy.

If anyone has any information please call Invercargill Police at 03 2110400.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.




