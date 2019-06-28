Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Matatini 2021 venue and dates announced

Friday, 28 June 2019, 5:21 pm
Press Release: Te Matatini Festival

Excitement is already building in Auckland with the announcement of New Zealand’s premier Kapa Haka festival Te Matatini to be held at Eden Park, 23-27 of February 2021. The biennial traditional Māori cultural arts festival is the pinnacle event for Māori performing arts, and Auckland city will host one of the most anticipated events on the Māori calendar.

Te Matatini Chairman, Selwyn Parata, said that taking it back to Tāmaki Makaurau and to the spiritual home of rugby is special and exciting.
“Eden Park is the largest stadium in the country and it is only right we take the most important event in Māoridom to a venue of such significance. Set right in the heart of Auckland city and close to train stations and other public transport we are certain the stadium has the ability to accommodate kaumātua, whānau and kapa haka performers as well”.

Working with the hau-kainga and host committee is a long standing kaupapa that underpins every Te Matatini competition. Chairman of the Tāmaki Makaurau Kapa Haka committee, Paora Sharples, says: “We are all both honoured & proud to continue the legacy of Te Matatini, as we prepare to host this premier event in 2021.We acknowledge and welcome all inspiring performers and dedicated spectators from Aotearoa and beyond, to gather and celebrate this cultural heritage that is traditional and contemporary”.

Nick Sautner- CEO Eden Park and his team are looking forward to hosting the event at the world-class stadium. He says: “Te Matatini is the equivalent of the renowned Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo event in New Zealand and our whānau are thrilled to be delivering this festival of Kapa Haka in 2021. This prestigious event will headline a jam-packed event calendar for Auckland and we expect a number of tourism opportunities to eventuate following the America’s Cup arriving in the City of Sails”.



Te Matatini, the Tāmaki Makaurau Kapa Haka committee and Auckland strategic partners met this week to begin the all-important planning for the event and there’s already a buzz in the air.
Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED), General Manager Destination, Steve Armitage says: “We are a looking forward to Tāmaki Makaurau being the setting for Te Matatini in 2021. This festival provides the chance to come together to celebrate the indigenous culture of Aotearoa in a spectacular way in a year where we will have an unprecedented opportunity to bring the stories of Tāmaki Makaurau to life for the people living here and for our manuhiri, visitors.”

Te Matatini CEO Carl Ross is confident that with preparations in full swing we can all expect the up and coming Te Matatini competition to be another huge success. He says: “Planning is already underway and we will be working closely with the host committee and our partners to ensure a successful and positive festival”.

Kapa Haka from across Aotearoa will soon begin training for regional competitions to qualify for the National Te Matatini festival in Tāmaki Makaurau Eden Park, 23-27 February, 2021.

