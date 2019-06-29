Retailers urged not to landfill leftover plastic bags

With the plastic bag ban coming into force on Monday, retailers are being urged not to landfill any leftover lightweight shopping bags.

Landfilling leftover bags is a waste of resources. For the next three days, until the ban becomes law, retailers with excess bags could put them out on the shop floor and invite customers to help themselves to bags for use as bin liners.

“For retailers who still have bags left on 1 July, we encourage them to look at alternatives before landfilling them. It is legal for retailers to donate the bags as long as they are used as bin liners, and not carry bags," says Programme Director – Waste Solutions, Parul Sood.

