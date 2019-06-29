Retailers urged not to landfill leftover plastic bags
Saturday, 29 June 2019, 10:28 am
Press Release: Auckland Council
Retailers urged not to landfill leftover plastic
bags
With the plastic bag ban coming into force on
Monday, retailers are being urged not to landfill any
leftover lightweight shopping bags.
Landfilling leftover
bags is a waste of resources. For the next three days, until
the ban becomes law, retailers with excess bags could put
them out on the shop floor and invite customers to help
themselves to bags for use as bin liners.
“For
retailers who still have bags left on 1 July, we encourage
them to look at alternatives before landfilling them. It is
legal for retailers to donate the bags as long as they are
used as bin liners, and not carry bags," says Programme
Director – Waste Solutions, Parul
Sood.
________________________________________
For full
media release, see attachment or visit OurAuckland.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach
Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.
The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...
The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>