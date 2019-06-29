Tonight's Wellington Sky Show fireworks postponed for a day
Saturday, 29 June 2019, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council
Postponement: Forecast winds for this evening
are too high to safely put on the Sky Show fireworks
show.
Following advice from
relevant agencies – the decision has been made to postpone
till 6.30pm tomorrow (Sunday) when the wind is forecast to
be very
favourable.
