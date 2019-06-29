Delays expected, Southern Motorway, Mount Wellington

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area If possible.

No injuries were reported but southbound lanes are blocked.

Police received reports of a crash, involving multiple vehicles, on the Southern Motorway, Mount Wellington, around 3.30pm.

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.

The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...

The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>