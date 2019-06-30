Arrest in Mohaka homicide
Sunday, 30 June 2019, 10:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Arrest in Mohaka homicide"
A 21-year-old man has been
arrested and charged with murder in relation to the death of
29-year-old Michael Huata, who presented to Wairoa Hospital
with a gunshot wound on Tuesday 18 June.
The man was
arrested in Napier on Thursday 27 June.
He appeared
at Napier District Court the following day and is expected
to reappear at Gisborne High Court on Thursday 18 July.
ENDS
