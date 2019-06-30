Arrest in Mohaka homicide

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in relation to the death of 29-year-old Michael Huata, who presented to Wairoa Hospital with a gunshot wound on Tuesday 18 June.

The man was arrested in Napier on Thursday 27 June.

He appeared at Napier District Court the following day and is expected to reappear at Gisborne High Court on Thursday 18 July.

