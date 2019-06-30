Fatal crash, Te Puke
Sunday, 30 June 2019, 10:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Fatal crash, Te Puke"
Two people have died following a
single vehicle crash in Te Puke overnight.
Emergency
services were called to the car vs garage crash on No 1 Road
between Lomay Place and Roderick Lane shortly after 1:30am
this morning.
Two other people have moderate to minor
injuries.
The road is open.
The Serious Crash Unit is
investigating.
ENDS
