"Fatal crash, Te Puke"

Two people have died following a single vehicle crash in Te Puke overnight.

Emergency services were called to the car vs garage crash on No 1 Road between Lomay Place and Roderick Lane shortly after 1:30am this morning.

Two other people have moderate to minor injuries.

The road is open.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

