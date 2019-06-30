Homicide investigation launched - Auckland City

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber:

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 16-month-old child in Auckland City.

Police were advised on Sunday 23 June 2019 at around 7.30pm that the boy had been rushed to Starship Hospital with serious head injuries.

Sadly, he passed away at 3.00pm yesterday.



A scene examination has been conducted at an address in Auckland City and a post mortem will be carried out.

Police have a team of 20 investigators working on this investigation.

The death of any child is an absolute tragedy and we are working hard to establish what has caused the child’s injuries.



We have previously said that we believe these are non-accidental injuries.

We are continuing to speak with a number of people in relation to this investigation and have no further updates at this stage.

