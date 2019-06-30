Homicide investigation launched - Auckland City
Sunday, 30 June 2019, 10:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Homicide investigation launched - Auckland City"
Please
attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber:
Police have launched a homicide investigation following
the death of a 16-month-old child in Auckland City.
Police were advised on Sunday 23 June 2019 at around
7.30pm that the boy had been rushed to Starship Hospital
with serious head injuries.
Sadly, he passed away at
3.00pm yesterday.
A scene examination has been
conducted at an address in Auckland City and a post mortem
will be carried out.
Police have a team of 20
investigators working on this investigation.
The death of
any child is an absolute tragedy and we are working hard to
establish what has caused the child’s injuries.
We
have previously said that we believe these are
non-accidental injuries.
We are continuing to speak
with a number of people in relation to this investigation
and have no further updates at this stage.
ENDS
