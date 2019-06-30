Charity effort raises $6,000 for helicopter

A charity auction and evening organised by Century 21 in Turangi has seen $6,000 donated to the region’s Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Service.

Greenlea helicopter crewman, Mark Bond, was at the charity evening in Turangi on Saturday 22 June to receive the cheque presented by Josh Johnson who was once rescued by the helicopter.

Century 21 Premier (Turangi) franchise owner, Wai Johnson, says people braved a cold night to attend the fundraising evening and support such a deserving cause. The night included a live band and superb food - prepared no less by Josh Johnson who is also the Head Chef at Tongariro Lodge.

“What’s more Josh is my son, so we have a very personal connection to the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter. It rescued Josh and his best friend when they capsized on the lake. If it had it not been for their fast action in locating the boys in the dark, both would have died. Hence we thought it was appropriate for Josh to hand them the cheque!”

The evening followed the local Century 21 team holding a charity auction at Easter led by Century 21 auctioneer and award-winning agent Roger Webb, with the net proceeds raised from both events going to support the much loved and needed Taupo-Central Plateau helicopter service.

Last year St John Youth were the recipients of the local real estate company’s fundraising efforts, while in 2017 it was the local Coastguard.

“It’s a true honour to help our local emergency services, with many crewed and supported by volunteers. We understand the ongoing financial challenges they face to maintain these services. Our area is exceptionally fortunate to have retained the helicopter. However, funds will still be required long-term,” she says.







Century 21 Premier (Turangi) publicly joined others in the local campaign last year to keep the helicopter rescue service, including pledging financial support if it was retained.

“This year’s fundraising efforts was all about honouring that promise and having some fun along the way. Once again, we are delighted with the community support and generosity which has enabled us to help in a small way.

“Huge thanks must go to Century 21 local legend Roger Webb for leading the charge on these fundraising events, and of course our heartfelt appreciation to all the volunteers, supporters, and donors,” she says.

Wai Johnson says the beneficiary for next year’s charity auction and evening will be named soon.

“I take my hat off to the Century 21 Turangi team and everyone who supported this great cause. This is yet another fantastic result for the local community,” says Ryan Mitchell, National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand.

PHOTO: Greenlea rescue helicopter crewman, Mark Bond (left) receives the $6,000 ‘cheque’ from Josh Johnson (right) as Century 21’s Roger Webb watches on.

