Witnesses sought to Edendale fire

"Witnesses sought to Edendale fire "

Please attribute to Detective Chris Lucy:

Police are appealing for witnesses to a suspicious house fire in Edendale, Southland.

Emergency services were called to the fire at a property on Seaward Road shortly after 1am on Saturday, 29 June.

Upon arrival the house was well ablaze.

Luckily the occupant of the house and his two-year-old son, who were home at the time, were able to escape uninjured.

The house has extensive damage and Police are treating the fire as arson.

Anyone that was in the area at the time of the fire is urged to contact Detective Chris Lucy on 03 211 0400.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

