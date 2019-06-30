Witnesses sought to Edendale fire
Sunday, 30 June 2019, 12:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Witnesses sought to Edendale fire "
Please attribute to
Detective Chris Lucy:
Police are appealing for witnesses
to a suspicious house fire in Edendale,
Southland.
Emergency services were called to the fire at a
property on Seaward Road shortly after 1am on Saturday, 29
June.
Upon arrival the house was well ablaze.
Luckily
the occupant of the house and his two-year-old son, who were
home at the time, were able to escape uninjured.
The house
has extensive damage and Police are treating the fire as
arson.
Anyone that was in the area at the time of the fire
is urged to contact Detective Chris Lucy on 03 211
0400.
Information can also be passed on anonymously
through Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
