"Assault, inner city bar, Christchurch"

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Michael Ford:

Christchurch Police continue to investigate an assault on a 27-year-old-man at a Christchurch inner city bar on Victoria Street.

Shortly after 3am on Sunday 30 June, emergency services were called to the assault inside the bar.

The man was taken to Christchurch Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are examining the scene and speaking to witnesses.

We are following strong lines of enquiry and believe the male offender is known to the victim.

