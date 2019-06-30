Assault, inner city bar, Christchurch
Sunday, 30 June 2019, 2:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Assault, inner city bar, Christchurch"
Please attribute
to Detective Inspector Michael Ford:
Christchurch Police
continue to investigate an assault on a 27-year-old-man at a
Christchurch inner city bar on Victoria Street.
Shortly
after 3am on Sunday 30 June, emergency services were called
to the assault inside the bar.
The man was taken to
Christchurch Hospital where he remains in a critical
condition.
Police are examining the scene and speaking to
witnesses.
We are following strong lines of enquiry and
believe the male offender is known to the
victim.
