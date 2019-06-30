Serious crash, SH2, Karangahake, Hauraki District
Sunday, 30 June 2019, 2:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, SH2, Karangahake, Hauraki
District"
Emergency services are responding to a serious
crash on SH2, Karangahake.
Police were alerted around
2.10pm.
Early indications are two people have received
serious injuries and two others minor injuries.
Another
person is reported to be trapped.
The eastbound lane
towards Waihi is currently blocked and motorists are advised
to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
