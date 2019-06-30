Serious crash, SH2, Karangahake, Hauraki District

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH2, Karangahake.

Police were alerted around 2.10pm.

Early indications are two people have received serious injuries and two others minor injuries.

Another person is reported to be trapped.

The eastbound lane towards Waihi is currently blocked and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

