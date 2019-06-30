Serious crash, Kawhia Road, Otorohanga
Sunday, 30 June 2019, 5:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Kawhia Road, Otorohanga"
Motorists are
advised to avoid Kawhia Road, Otorohanga, following a
serious crash.
Police are at the scene of a two vehicle
crash between Honikiwi Road and Waitomo Valley
Road.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash around
2.45pm.
Two people are reported to have received serious
injuries, one moderate injuries and another minor
injuries.
One lane is blocked and motorists are advised to
expect
delays.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach
Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found.
The State Services Commission report was ordered in the fallout of Mr Makhlouf claiming Treasury's website had been "deliberately and systematically hacked" and referring the matter to police...
The Commission's report - released today - said Mr Makhlouf did not act reasonably in his use of the word "hacked" or his subsequent explanations to media. More>>