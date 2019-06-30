Serious crash, Kawhia Road, Otorohanga

Motorists are advised to avoid Kawhia Road, Otorohanga, following a serious crash.

Police are at the scene of a two vehicle crash between Honikiwi Road and Waitomo Valley Road.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash around 2.45pm.

Two people are reported to have received serious injuries, one moderate injuries and another minor injuries.

One lane is blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays.

