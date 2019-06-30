Police working to locate vehicle

Police are working to locate a blue 2009 Peugeot 308, registration number EUJ24, which is believed to be parked on a road side in the North Canterbury area.

Police received reports around 3.40pm from an elderly passenger that the driver of the vehicle was unresponsive due to a possible medical event.

The informant did not know their location.

Police urge members of the public who may have seen this vehicle to call 111.

