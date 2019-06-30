Police working to locate vehicle
Sunday, 30 June 2019, 6:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Police working to locate vehicle "
Police are working to
locate a blue 2009 Peugeot 308, registration number EUJ24,
which is believed to be parked on a road side in the North
Canterbury area.
Police received reports around 3.40pm
from an elderly passenger that the driver of the vehicle was
unresponsive due to a possible medical event.
The
informant did not know their location.
Police urge members
of the public who may have seen this vehicle to call
111.
ENDS
