Police thank public after vehicle located

Police would like to thank members of the public for information provided that assisted in locating a blue 2009 Peugeot 308 this evening.

Police received reports around 3.40pm from an elderly passenger that the driver of the vehicle was unresponsive due to a possible medical event.

The informant did not know their location.

The vehicle was located in the Oxford area of North Canterbury around 9pm.

ENDS







