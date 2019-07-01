Information provided by public leads to arrests

Police executed search warrants at Mount Albert and Browns Bay addresses this afternoon in relation to the aggravated robbery of a dairy at Eban Avenue, Hillcrest, on Wednesday 26 June.

As a result of these search warrants, a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old man were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

Police would like to thank members of the public for information provided that lead to the arrests.

The men will appear at North Shore District Court tomorrow, Monday July 1.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

