Hutt City First in New Zealand to adopt electronic dog tags

Monday, 1 July 2019, 8:49 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

30 June 2019


Dog registration tags just got a whole lot more sophisticated in Lower Hutt with Doggone – a New Zealand-first electronic dog tag that links to the free Doggone App, a Virtual ID profile of the dog created by its owner in the app and a free text service. And all in the name of expediating the process of reuniting of a lost dog with its owner.

Geoff Stuart, Divisional Manager of Regulatory Services & Emergency at Hutt City Council says following a three-month trial with Doggone in late 2018 amongst dog owners in the Stokes Valley area, Council made the decision to offer Doggone to all dog owners in the region for the 2019/2020 registration period as an alternate to the traditional plastic disc or strip registration tag.

“Feedback from the trial strongly indicated that all dog owners should have the opportunity to experience Doggone so we made the decision to offer it as part of dog registration for the coming year”, says Stuart.

Doggone CEO and founding director, Tracy Austin, says the idea of Doggone was borne out of a desire to help keep dogs out of shelters and at home where they belong.

“From our research we know that people have an inherent fear of their dog going walk-about and not being able to find it … and the thought of their much-loved pooch ending up in the Pound is a position that no dog owner wants to find themselves in.

“Dog owners therefore saw Doggone as a really useful tool that could help reunite them with their dog quickly, thereby reducing the level of stress both for the owner and the dog. In that regard, they considered the cost of Doggone as a relatively small price to pay. Those dog owners who participated in the trial affirmed this.”



Every time a dog wearing the Doggone registration tag comes within 60 metres of a phone with the Doggone App, a sighting is automatically created and securely stored in the Cloud. When the owner marks their dog as lost, sightings of their dog will appear in their App, only. Each sighting has a time-location stamp - effectively giving the owner a bread-crumb trail of where the dog has been sighted.

Furthermore, if a member of the public finds your dog, they can free text the unique ID number shown on the registration tag to 4133 to retrieve the emergency contact number the owner nominated when they created their dog’s ID profile.

“One of the really appealing things about the Doggone App, highlighted both in our research and the Stokes Valley trial, is that anyone ... dog owner or not … can passively assist with reuniting lost dogs with their owners simply by having the Doggone App on their phone”, adds Austin.

“And if you have the Doggone App and see a dog on the loose, you can simply report it as wandering on the App and both the dog’s owner and Animal Services get an automatic notification that the dog is out and about, alone, along with details of where it was sighted. So it’s an easy way to help out without the worry of having to take the dog to a vet or to the Pound for them to find its owner.”

“It’s a very useful tool to help reunite a dog and its owner quickly and efficiently … not just for dog owners but Animal Management Services and members of the public who want to lend a hand”, agrees Stuart.

Doggone is fully compliant with the Privacy Act and all information relating to the dog and its owner is password protected.

Dog owners would have received their 2019/2020 dog registration invoice over the past few weeks. But, unlike other years, where it’s been a case of trading one coloured tag for another, this year dog owners have the choice to trade up and elect a Doggone Bluetooth registration tag– it’s yellow to align with the regulations and has the dog’s Council registration number printed on the tag, but that’s about where the similarity between the old and the new begin and end. The ‘with Doggone’ option on the registration invoice includes the cost of the Doggone service for the full registration year.

The 2019/2020 dog registration period begins on 1 July. While the official date of dog registration for the 2019/2020 year is 30 June, dog owners have until 31 July to register their dogs to avoid a late payment fee.

For those who don’t want a Doggone Bluetooth registration tag, it’s simply a case of selecting the status quo option on the dog registration form to receive a plastic disc or strip tag as per previous years. Dog owners can trade up to Doggone at any time during the registration year for a small cost of $24.35 (plus GST).

-ends-

