Tātou tātou e wellbeing conference

Monday, 1 July 2019, 9:55 am
Press Release: NZ Council of Christian Social Services

Westpac Stadium, Wellington, 27th and 28th August

Some highlights of the Tatou, tatou e! The value of relationships in building wellbeing conference include:

• “Whakamana Tāngata: Restoring Dignity to Social Security in New Zealand, learning from the past and present for the future” Implementing the Social Welfare Report - Cindy Kiro,
• “Where’s the resources for community wellbeing? Supporting communities to support wellbeing” Political Panel featuring Minister Carmel Sepuloni, Minister Tracey Martin, Jan Logie and Hon Alfred Ngaro chaired by Dr Bryce Edwards.
• “Business as Unusual: The Hikurangi Cannabis Company” Considering the business of medical marijuana and its role in building community in Te Tai Rawhiti as we lead-up to next year’s cannabis referendum - Panapa Ehau
• “Changing social change -Maintaining the Why but changing the How we do what we do” exploring the relationship between entrepreneurship, positive social change and building community capability to be self-determining - Sacha McKeeking ,
• “Wellbeing. spirituality and ageing” – for many people as they age interest in spirituality in all its forms becomes more important a Panel discussion with Dr Richard Egan Otago University, Dr Ofa Dewes Auckland University, Danny Karatea-Goodard – Te Huinga o ngā Pīhopa Katorika o Aotearoa
• “The impacts of colonialism, empire, government and race in NZ today”, how is colonisation and racism experienced in modern day Aotearoa Damon Salesa,
• “As community-based organisations how are we going to contribute to a sustained response to exclusion and discrimination following events in Christchurch?” The aftermath of the Christchurch terror attacks showed a loving and inclusive side of New Zealand, how can we ensure this is maintained. - Anjum Rahman, Liz Hawes and Jayden Cromb, a Panel discussion facilitated by Mike Reid.

