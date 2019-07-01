Update: Tanners Point search
Monday, 1 July 2019, 10:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Sergeant Vince Ranger:
The
search for a fisherman missing near Tanners Point in the Bay
of Plenty is continuing.
The fisherman, 52-year-old
Kelly David Rae, fell from a boat on Monday 24 June.
The Police National Dive Squad assisted the search team
for three days last week but unfortunately did not locate Mr
Rae.
Sadly, given the time that Mr Rae has been
missing, Police do not believe he has survived. The matter
will therefore be referred to the Coroner.
This is
an extremely difficult time for Mr Rae’s family.
Police
are providing them with support, and request that media
respect their privacy.
The ongoing search, involving
Waihi Beach Coastguard and Waihi Beach Surf Club, is being
overseen by Police.
Police would like to thank all those
involved in the search for their efforts and their
commitment to returning Mr Rae to his loved ones.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health
The Waitangi Tribunal has found that Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga...
The Waitangi Tribunal today released Hauora: Report on Stage One of the Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry. The Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry is an ongoing inquiry into the ways the Crown has responded to health inequities experienced by Māori. More>>