Update: Tanners Point search

Please attribute to Sergeant Vince Ranger:

The search for a fisherman missing near Tanners Point in the Bay of Plenty is continuing.

The fisherman, 52-year-old Kelly David Rae, fell from a boat on Monday 24 June.

The Police National Dive Squad assisted the search team for three days last week but unfortunately did not locate Mr Rae.

Sadly, given the time that Mr Rae has been missing, Police do not believe he has survived. The matter will therefore be referred to the Coroner.

This is an extremely difficult time for Mr Rae’s family.

Police are providing them with support, and request that media respect their privacy.



The ongoing search, involving Waihi Beach Coastguard and Waihi Beach Surf Club, is being overseen by Police.

Police would like to thank all those involved in the search for their efforts and their commitment to returning Mr Rae to his loved ones.



ENDS







© Scoop Media

