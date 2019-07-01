Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heritage Fund open for applications

Monday, 1 July 2019, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Monday 1 July 2019

Horowhenua District Council’s Heritage Fund is open for applications.

The Heritage Fund is for projects that conserve or restore the heritage value or character of a property recognised under the Horowhenua District Plan for its historical significance. The Fund is open for applications during July and August and has $30,000 to distribute.

Owners of property listed in Schedule 2 of the Horowhenua District Plan, or of property in the Town Centre Heritage and Character Areas of Foxton and Shannon, are eligible to apply.

Horowhenua District Council Project Coordinator Ashley Huria said eligible projects include conservation and restoration work; strengthening of earthquake-prone buildings; emergency building work; specialist advice; conservation plans; and possibly relocation of a heritage building.

Last year, a grant from the Heritage Fund helped Jim and Sarah Harper, the owners of Sunnyside Cottage (also known as Nye Cottage), to replace rotten and damaged weatherboards on the cottage with reproduction weatherboards. The new weatherboards were specially cut to match the unique profile of the original eight-inch wide Kauri boards.

“Replacing the weatherboards was a key part of the project to restore the cottage to its original condition,” said Mr Harper. “We’re transforming it into a gallery and museum telling the story of the cottage, the families who were part of its history, and of Foxton and the river loop.”

Sunnyside Cottage is one of the oldest buildings in Manawatū and was relocated from Newth Road to Harbour Street, Foxton in 2018.



Grants from the Heritage Fund are allocated by the Community Recognition and Funding Committee. In the case of applications that exceed the value of the available funding, the Committee will decide how to distribute the funding based on the number and nature of applications received.

Applications open on 1 July and close at 5pm on Friday 16 August 2019.

For further information and to make an application, visit the Heritage Fund page of Council’s website, www.horowhenua.govt.nz/HeritageFund.

