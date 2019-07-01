Plastic Free Dunedin

Dunedin (Monday, 1 July 2019) – A month of activities to highlight ways to cut plastic use in Dunedin starts today as part of the global Plastic Free July movement.

Dunedin City Council Waste Minimisation Officer Leigh McKenzie says, “Last year, 10 percent of what went to the Green Island Landfill was plastic. We want to encourage people to help stop the build-up of plastic in the environment by giving them tools and tips to avoid its use in the first place.”

The DCC has put together a programme of workshops, movie screenings, talks and tours to get people involved in Plastic Free July, which raises awareness of the growing plastic waste problem and suggests ways to avoid single-use plastic.

Participants can commit to being totally plastic free, or just cut down on single-use plastic by focusing on a challenge such as disposable coffee cups, straws, plastic bags, or something more difficult like crackers, bread or shampoo packaging.

“Everyone can pick their own challenge,” says Ms McKenzie. “I’m aiming to avoid all single-use plastic for the month. You can also concentrate on one thing like reusable coffee cups or takeaway containers.”

The DCC programme runs for the full month and includes screenings of films about the impact of plastic on the ocean, workshops to learn about plastic free lunches, make produce bags and find out how to identify microplastics on the coast, sewing bees, a landfill tour and a market day.

Spaces are limited, so bookings are advised. More details are on the website.

The DCC programme is part of a national Plastic Free July co-ordinated campaign involving some other councils, community groups and businesses. Across 177 countries, 120 million people have participated in Plastic Free July since its start in 2011.

www.dunedin.govt.nz/plasticfreejuly

ends







© Scoop Media

