Serious crash, central Wellington

One person has been seriously injured following a crash between a bus and a pedestrian on Manners Street, Wellington.

The crash was reported about 11:30am.

Manners Street is closed between Willis and Victoria Streets and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.

Metlink is coordinating bus services through the area and supporting the driver.

