Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Improved access to urgent healthcare for Kāpiti

Monday, 1 July 2019, 12:47 pm
Press Release: Capital and Coast District Health Board

1 July 2019

Improved access to after-hours and urgent healthcare for Kāpiti

Some Kāpiti residents requiring emergency ambulance care and a possible trip to Wellington Hospital now have a treatment option closer to home. Thanks to a joint partnership between local general practice teams, the Kāpiti Health Advisory Group, Wellington Free Ambulance and the CCDHB, some patients will receive funded treatment by their GP or medical centre.

Now, following clinical assessment, paramedic staff can work with the patient’s GP or urgent care centre to establish if funding treatment can be provided at a local centre, without a trip to hospital.

CCDHB Strategy, Innovation and Performance Director Rachel Haggerty says the changes have been welcomed by local GPs and patients.

“This is what locals have been asking for and it’s been an excellent collaboration between Wellington Free Ambulance, Tū Ora Compass Health PHO, and ourselves. A key to getting this off the ground has been working with the Kāpiti Health Advisory Group (KHAG) and the Mayor to identify the community’s priority needs.”

Ms Haggerty says the focus has been on supporting the community, and implementing a system which takes care of all the key players – GPs and their staff, ambulance paramedics, and the patient – to make the process of receiving health care as seamless as possible.

“We want to avoid Kāpiti people having to come in to Emergency Department if at all possible. It’s often not the ideal place, wait times can be several hours, and then there’s a long haul to get home again. Ambulance services take people to hospital, but can’t bring them home again. People often get stranded in Wellington, adding another level of stress to being unwell.”



Every year, more than 6200 Kāpiti residents travel to Wellington Hospital Emergency Department seeking treatment outside of normal consulting hours. More than half of people who attend ED travel by ambulance, but fewer than 50% actually end up requiring hospital admission. This places a huge strain on the available resources – both the hospital and the ambulance system – and on families and loved ones.

GP Clinical Lead and member of the establishment group, Dr Herman Van Kradenburg from Waikanae Health, says Kāpiti GPs have a lot of experience in urgent and emergency medicine which, until now, has been very under-utilised by the DHB.

“Over 10,000 patients are treated by the two existing urgent care centres, Waikanae Health and Team Medical, each year. We have the capacity and the skill right here in Kāpiti, so it’s a real bonus to our community that the CCDHB are funding an excellent front line health care service in the community where they live.”

Wellington Free Ambulance Relationships Manager and Extended Care Paramedic, Vanessa Simpson, highlights the collaboration between Wellington Free and GPs to seek the most appropriate and timely care for Kāpiti patients.

“Our highly trained clinicians always assess and work with patients to determine the best medical treatment, but this new service allows us to take a more collaborative approach. Being referred by Wellington Free to your GP, being closer to home and avoiding potential long waits in ED can make a big difference to how patients feel during what can be a really distressing time.”

The Kāpiti Health Advisory Group (KHAG), a community organisation advocating for patient needs, has been working towards improved access to urgent care for Kāpiti residents and welcomes the new services. KHAG is chaired by Kathy Spiers and was established with support of Kāpiti Coast Council Mayor Gurunathan who says this is a significant development for the community in terms of a safer and convenient delivery of services closer to home.

“CCDHB’s collaborative approach is a testimony to other government agencies on what can be achieved if they strike a genuine partnership with communities to co-design solutions. On behalf of the community I congratulate Kathy Spiers and her team of dedicated and skilled volunteers who have put in thousands of hours to deliver this outcome. I’m keen to see further collaboration.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Capital and Coast District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health

The Waitangi Tribunal has found that Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga...

The Waitangi Tribunal today released Hauora: Report on Stage One of the Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry. The Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry is an ongoing inquiry into the ways the Crown has responded to health inequities experienced by Māori. More>>

 

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Ban Kicks In

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, which takes effect on 1 July, is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand, says Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Transformation Of Child Services Begins

Changes starting today will provide New Zealand’s most vulnerable children and young people with far greater help and support, Children’s Minister Tracey Martin says. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Rental Standards Kick In, For Some

Auckland Action Against Povery: These new standards will require to have a heater that can heat a living room to 18 degrees, ventilation fans in kitchens and bathrooms, and ceiling and underfloor insulation... Housing New Zealand properties do not have to meet these requirements until 2023. More>>

ALSO:

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found. More>>

ALSO:

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 