Name release - Tarawera River, Kawerau
Monday, 1 July 2019, 1:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Name release - Tarawera River,
Kawerau"
Police can now release the name of the
man who died during an incident at Tarawera River, Kawerau,
on Thursday 27 June.
He was 24-year-old Norman Te Rangi
of Kawerau.
An investigation into the circumstances
surrounding Mr Te Rangi's death is ongoing.
