"Name release - Tarawera River, Kawerau"

Police can now release the name of the man who died during an incident at Tarawera River, Kawerau, on Thursday 27 June.

He was 24-year-old Norman Te Rangi of Kawerau.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr Te Rangi's death is ongoing.

