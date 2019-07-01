Community event fund open for applications



Hamilton City Council’s annual Community Event Fund has opened for applications.

The fund makes $50,000 available to non-profit community organisations hosting inclusive, free or low-cost events held in Hamilton.

Andy Mannering, the Council’s Community and Social Development Manager, says the grants fund organisations for the costs associated with hosting events in the community.

“Organisations applying to this fund can use grants to run either a single event, or a series of smaller events,” Mr Mannering says.

“A key aspect for the grant is the number of people an event is expected to attract – ideally we’re looking to fund events drawing crowds of 1000 or more people.”

“One thing we’re looking for is events which bring people from across Hamilton’s community together. Social interaction among our residents is an important ingredient.”

Between 12 and 15 events are expected to be supported through the fund, and in the past those have included cultural and ethnic events at a number of locations across the city.

The maximum grant available for an event is $5000, and the funding application round closes on 31 July. The full fund is $50,000.

Grant applications will be taken through the SmartyGrants system – via an online link (see below) – and the Council’s Community Funding staff are available to meet with potential applicants to answer any questions.

Successful applicants will be notified by the end of August.

Community organisations can apply at www.hamilton.govt.nz/communityfunding











