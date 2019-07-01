Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Appeal for information to aggravated robbery, Gore

Monday, 1 July 2019, 1:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

"Appeal for information to aggravated robbery, Gore"

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Scott MacKenzie:

Police would like speak to members of the public with information about an aggravated robbery at the Traffers Bar in Gore on Sunday evening.

A man wearing a mask entered the Hokonui Drive premises armed with a knife at around 8:45pm on Sunday 30 June.

He demanded cash from the bar manager but was unable to access the till and fled from the scene on foot.

Police believe he headed west onto Trafford Street and possibly across a field at the end of the street.

Victim Support are assisting the victim who was deeply shaken by this experience. No one was injured in the incident.

Gore Police would like to hear from anyone who has information that could help identify the offender.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gore Police on 03 203 9300.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS




