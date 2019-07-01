Arrest in relation to Edendale fire

Please attribute to Detective Chris Lucy of Invercargill Police:

Police have arrested one person in relation to the suspicious house fire that occurred at a Seaward Road house in Edendale, Southland, about 1am on Saturday 29 June.

A 21-year-old man is due to appear in Invercargill District Court today, charged with arson.

Police are currently not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

The Police would like to thank the Edendale community for their assistance and co-operation in this matter, helping us make a swift arrest.

