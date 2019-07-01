Arrest in relation to Edendale fire
Monday, 1 July 2019, 3:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective Chris Lucy of Invercargill
Police:
Police have arrested one person in relation to the
suspicious house fire that occurred at a Seaward Road house
in Edendale, Southland, about 1am on Saturday 29 June.
A
21-year-old man is due to appear in Invercargill District
Court today, charged with arson.
Police are currently not
seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.
The Police
would like to thank the Edendale community for their
assistance and co-operation in this matter, helping us make
a swift
arrest.
