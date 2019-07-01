Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

July is Vegan Cheese Month

Monday, 1 July 2019, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Vegan Society

In a world first, the Vegan Society Aotearoa has declared July to be Vegan Cheese Month in New Zealand, to celebrate the incredible array of plant-based cheeses now available to Kiwis. These tasty and versatile cheese alternatives are made instead from peas, maize, potato, coconut as well as from nuts such as cashew and macadamia. Products like these are only growing in popularity according to supermarkets and retailers.

Our Prime Minister famously said that she just loves cheese! We decided to offer her the opportunity to try some of the vast choices of vegan cheeses locally made, here in Aotearoa. We sent her a great selection, as you can see in this video. She said the cheeses were enjoyed by all in the office.

In celebration of Vegan Cheese Month, the Vegan Society will run various promotions offering Kiwis chances to sample the huge variety available. Plant-based cheeses are often lower in fat than their dairy counterparts, thus they can be a great alternative for those wishing to reduce their cholesterol. There is no cholesterol in plant-based foods and some plants actively reduce it.

Even our local supermarkets are noticing the difference: Countdown says that its percentage of vegan customers has doubled in the last year. Consequently this additional demand has led to the supermarket increasing its range of products and has seen a 30 per cent growth in demand for vegan and vegetarian chilled foods, with predictions that this is set to increase even more this year.



Then there's the exciting artisan cheeses to be found at delis and vegan specialist shops, made using cultured and soaked nuts. There's even vegans bringing their traditional family dairy cheese making skills into the arena. Such endeavours show that the future of cheese is truly plant-based and here to stay! Check out the list below to see who is who in vegan cheeses.

Not only all these cheeses to buy but easy to follow vegan cheese recipes are available online and you can make your own vegan cheese within an hour! Then there is the Mad Millie Vegan Cheese kit where you can create your own range of nut cheeses within a day. Who can ask for more? And yet vegans continue to experiment and come up with better and tastier products than their animal-based equivalents.
Vegan Cheese Makers of NZ

Alternative Dairy Co

Angel Food

Crescent

Diva

Grater Goods

Kaiaroha

TerraNut

Savour

Veesey

Zenzo International Vegan Cheeses in NZ

Cheezly

Delishu

Green Vie

Sheese

The Green Larder

Tofutti

Vegusto

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Vegan Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health

The Waitangi Tribunal has found that Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga...

The Waitangi Tribunal today released Hauora: Report on Stage One of the Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry. The Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry is an ongoing inquiry into the ways the Crown has responded to health inequities experienced by Māori. More>>

 

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Ban Kicks In

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, which takes effect on 1 July, is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand, says Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Transformation Of Child Services Begins

Changes starting today will provide New Zealand’s most vulnerable children and young people with far greater help and support, Children’s Minister Tracey Martin says. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Rental Standards Kick In, For Some

Auckland Action Against Povery: These new standards will require to have a heater that can heat a living room to 18 degrees, ventilation fans in kitchens and bathrooms, and ceiling and underfloor insulation... Housing New Zealand properties do not have to meet these requirements until 2023. More>>

ALSO:

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found. More>>

ALSO:

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 