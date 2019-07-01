Update: Fatal crash, Te Puke
Monday, 1 July 2019, 4:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the two people who died following a
single-vehicle crash on No 1 Road, Te Puke on Sunday
morning.
They were Hamsen Surai, 32, and Barry Tari, 24,
both of Vanuatu.
A 32-year-old man has been charged with
two counts of careless driving causing death.
He has been
summonsed to appear in court at a later
date.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health
The Waitangi Tribunal has found that Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga...
The Waitangi Tribunal today released Hauora: Report on Stage One of the Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry. The Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry is an ongoing inquiry into the ways the Crown has responded to health inequities experienced by Māori. More>>