Update: Fatal crash, Te Puke

Police can now name the two people who died following a single-vehicle crash on No 1 Road, Te Puke on Sunday morning.

They were Hamsen Surai, 32, and Barry Tari, 24, both of Vanuatu.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing death.

He has been summonsed to appear in court at a later date.











