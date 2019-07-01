Correction - Update: Fatal crash, Te Puke

"Correction - Update: Fatal crash, Te Puke "

A previous release stated a 32-year-old man has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing death in relation to this matter.

This was incorrect.

The man has been charged with one count of careless driving causing injury.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and further charges are possible.

Police apologises for the error.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

