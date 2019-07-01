Correction - Update: Fatal crash, Te Puke
Monday, 1 July 2019, 6:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A previous
release stated a 32-year-old man has been charged with two
counts of careless driving causing death in relation to this
matter.
This was incorrect.
The man has been charged
with one count of careless driving causing injury.
The
investigation into the crash is ongoing, and further charges
are possible.
Police apologises for the error.
