Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington Water, Veolia sign $170m contract for wastewater

Monday, 1 July 2019, 7:12 pm
Press Release: Wellington Water

Wellington Water, Veolia sign $170m contract for wastewater services


The council-owned water services company, Wellington Water, and global environmental services provider, Veolia, have signed a 10 year, $17 million per year contract to operate and maintain the four wastewater treatment plants that serve metropolitan Wellington.

Wellington Water's chief executive Colin Crampton said the contract marked the start of a new and exciting focus on managing wastewater for Wellingtonians.

"Veolia already has a long history of involvement in the region, having operated Wellington City’s Moa Point and Western wastewater treatment plants since 2004.

"We'll progressively be bringing all four treatment plants under one contract. This will not only provide better value for the region, but increase opportunities for improved services in the future. We need to start thinking of wastewater treatment by-products as a resource, and Veolia is a leading company in this area."

Alexandre Lagny, General Manager - New Zealand for Veolia, said he was delighted Veolia would be extending its commitment to the Wellington region and to delivering better environmental outcomes.

Mr Lagny stated, “Veolia operates approximately 3,000 wastewater treatment plants globally and we look forward to bringing our international expertise in this area to Wellington. Wastewater treatment is actually the area where the greatest technological innovation is taking place, when it comes to three waters management.”



Mr Lagny also affirmed Veolia's commitment to engaging with the communities it works in, and in particular mana whenua, as it takes up the operational responsibilities for the four plants. This process will begin with the Porirua Treatment plant, and a ceremony with Ngati Toa, in early July.

Moa Point and the Western treatment plant are already under Veolia management, and the remaining plant, in Seaview, Lower Hutt, will transition in June 2020.

The population of Wellington, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt and Porirua combined produce about 165 million litres of wastewater every day. This water is treated at one of four plants, two in Wellington, one in Porirua and one in Lower Hutt, before being returned to the environment.

Veolia provides water, waste and energy management services to more than one million people in New Zealand, and employs over 300 people across the country.

--- ENDS --

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Wellington Water on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health

The Waitangi Tribunal has found that Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga...

The Waitangi Tribunal today released Hauora: Report on Stage One of the Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry. The Health Services and Outcomes Kaupapa Inquiry is an ongoing inquiry into the ways the Crown has responded to health inequities experienced by Māori. More>>

 

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Ban Kicks In

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, which takes effect on 1 July, is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand, says Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Transformation Of Child Services Begins

Changes starting today will provide New Zealand’s most vulnerable children and young people with far greater help and support, Children’s Minister Tracey Martin says. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Rental Standards Kick In, For Some

Auckland Action Against Povery: These new standards will require to have a heater that can heat a living room to 18 degrees, ventilation fans in kitchens and bathrooms, and ceiling and underfloor insulation... Housing New Zealand properties do not have to meet these requirements until 2023. More>>

ALSO:

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found. More>>

ALSO:

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 