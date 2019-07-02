Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Julian Assange is the lightning rod for Press Freedom

Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 8:19 am
Press Release: Free Assange NZ

Candles for Assange events in Wellington and Auckland tomorrow kick off global actions all around the world in support of Julian Assange, who faces an US extradition indictment in UK Court.

Last year on Julian Assange’s 47th Birthday, #FreeAssangeNZ arranged a candle display on NZ Parliament lawn, spawning a viral campaign image. Deciding to do the same display again this year, only this time at the US Embassy in Wellington, we invited other cities around the world to join us for hash-tag “Candles4Assange” and hold a local vigil.

3 July 2019 will see a whopping 59 other cities holding birthday vigils around the world.

3 July is Julian's 48th birthday, he's spent his last seven birthdays in arbitrary detention.

4 July is the US's 243 anniversary of its Declaration of Independence from imperial power.

Nils Melzer, the UN Special Rapporteur on torture says persecution of Assange must stop! Melzer outlined the facts of Assange's innocence in respect to all charges and allegations in an article published on the occasion of the International Day in Support of Torture Victims, 26 June 2019, (read the article to comprehend the lie promoted by interests who oppose the public good and informed democracy) extracted crystal ;



“In the end it finally dawned on me that I had been blinded by propaganda, and that Assange had been systematically slandered to divert attention from the crimes he exposed. Once he had been dehumanized through isolation, ridicule and shame, just like the witches we used to burn at the stake, it was easy to deprive him of his most fundamental rights without provoking public outrage worldwide. And thus, a legal precedent is being set, through the backdoor of our own complacency, which in the future can and will be applied just as well to disclosures by The Guardian, the New York Times and ABC News.”

Free Assange NZ calls freedom-loving people of Wellington to attend a candle vigil to honour Julian Assange on the occasion of his birthday. The vigil commences at 5:00pm at the US Embassy 29 Fitzherbert Terrace, Thorndon tomorrow.

Wellington and Auckland Candles for Assange events will be followed by events in a multitude of cities around the planet. Supporters at these events know that Assange is a modern day Robin Hood of the digital age, protecting us from the prosaic evil Sherif of Nottingham and unpopular prince in this case the US centred imperial power and its war on the world.

Free Assange NZ supports the principle of press freedom, especially for a media who's mission is “to hold power to account.”

Journalism, particularly honest investigative journalism that reports on the big issues is under attack in Western nations including our close neighbour Australia whose citizen is Wikileaks editor Julian Assange.

Free Assange NZ challenges New Zealand news media and journalism professionals to condemn the UK and US Government's conspiracy to deny freedom to Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange. NZ's media have been missing in action on this matter for far too long.

Assange is the recipient of many awards for journalism. The Wikileaks editor has been granted the 2019 Danny Schechter Global Vision Award (DANNY) for Journalism & Activism, extract;

The DANNY Award announcement warns, ”The Assange case represents a threat not only to freedom of expression but also to the heart of American democracy itself.”

Assange was arrested on 11 April 2019 in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London after Ecuador unlawfully revoked his asylum and invited British police into the Embassy. On 23 May, a superseding indictment charged Assange with 17 counts under the Espionage Act for publishing US war and diplomatic secrets in 2010 — the first such charges for a publisher.

Where powerful nations wage war (usually on spurious grounds – Iraq weapons of mass destruction), people and resources are wasted, genuine security and wellbeing will evade humanity, which will condemn people to a hostile and apocalyptic future.

Truth is the antidote to propaganda and lies.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Free Assange NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

There could hardly be a better example of the skewed playing field faced by anyone trying to engage in good faith with our own Operation Burnham inquiry. Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all...

Yet consistently, NZDF has denied access to the same material to the legal teams challenging the conduct of the raid. More>>

 

Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health

"Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga." More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Ban Kicks In

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, which takes effect on 1 July, is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand, says Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Transformation Of Child Services Begins

Changes starting today will provide New Zealand’s most vulnerable children and young people with far greater help and support, Children’s Minister Tracey Martin says. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Rental Standards Kick In, For Some

Auckland Action Against Povery: These new standards will require to have a heater that can heat a living room to 18 degrees, ventilation fans in kitchens and bathrooms, and ceiling and underfloor insulation... Housing New Zealand properties do not have to meet these requirements until 2023. More>>

ALSO:

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found. More>>

ALSO:

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 