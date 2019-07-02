Police seek Sloane Coake

Police are seeking 29-year-old Sloane Coake who has a warrant to arrest.

He is described as 178cm tall of solid build and can be identified by a large bulldog tattoo on his left cheek and ‘Porirua’ lettering along his right cheek and chin.

He has strong links to Porirua and Waitara areas.

Mr Coake is considered dangerous, and should not be approached.

Police urge the public to report any sightings or information on his whereabouts.

If you see Mr Coake call 111 immediately.

Information can also be provided to Porirua Police on 04-238 1400 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.











