Police seek Sloane Coake
Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 8:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking 29-year-old Sloane Coake who has a
warrant to arrest.
He is described as 178cm tall of solid
build and can be identified by a large bulldog tattoo on his
left cheek and ‘Porirua’ lettering along his right cheek
and chin.
He has strong links to Porirua and Waitara
areas.
Mr Coake is considered dangerous, and should not be
approached.
Police urge the public to report any sightings
or information on his whereabouts.
If you see Mr Coake
call 111 immediately.
Information can also be provided to
Porirua Police on 04-238 1400 or call Crimestoppers
anonymously on 0800 555 111.
