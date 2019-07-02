Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Funding Reduces Costs for Netball Centre

Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 9:00 am
Press Release: West Auckland Trusts

Thousands of West Auckland netballers and their families are set to benefit from new funding which will install energy efficient lighting at one of the region’s busiest community venues.

The Te Pai Centre at Netball Waitakere in Henderson, currently caters for over 520 Winter League teams and 170 Summer League teams in the West Auckland region.

The centre is the major facility and headquarters for Waitakere but is also utilised by a wide range of community groups throughout most of the year.

The funding will see lighting at the decade-old building replaced with new LED bulbs.

Karyne Ross general manager of Netball Waitakere says the $15,000 funding from The Trusts West Auckland could not have come at a better time.

“The old style halogen bulbs were beginning to fail at regular intervals which meant we needed to hire expensive mechanical equipment to reach them - costing us more than $500 every time we had to change a lightbulb.

“We have also had large events such as wedding receptions, where the power drain with the existing lighting and the use of AV equipment would cause an outage.

Ross says replacement of the more energy efficient bulbs will save them around 65% off their annual lighting energy bill as well as reducing the need for ad hoc maintenance in the 10 metre high ceiling area.

She says thanks to the funding, the centre will be able to ensure participation fees are kept affordable for their almost 700 netball teams and the numerous community groups who use the venue; as well as providing better lighting to enhance the experience of thousands of West Auckland locals each year.



The Trusts chief executive Simon Wickham, whose organisation provided the grant says they are committed to helping deserving West Auckland charities and sporting groups such as Netball Waitakere in any way they can.

“The news that our support will help reduce the costs of so many West Auckland sporting households is immensely rewarding for us.

“It is our goal that every dollar we give back will make a tangible difference to the local community,” he says.

Earlier this year, The Trust’s Million Dollar Mission also provided funding for new goal post padding to ensure the netball centre was compliant with the latest health and safety regulations.


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from West Auckland Trusts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

There could hardly be a better example of the skewed playing field faced by anyone trying to engage in good faith with our own Operation Burnham inquiry. Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all...

Yet consistently, NZDF has denied access to the same material to the legal teams challenging the conduct of the raid. More>>

 

Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health

"Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga." More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Ban Kicks In

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, which takes effect on 1 July, is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand, says Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Transformation Of Child Services Begins

Changes starting today will provide New Zealand’s most vulnerable children and young people with far greater help and support, Children’s Minister Tracey Martin says. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Rental Standards Kick In, For Some

Auckland Action Against Povery: These new standards will require to have a heater that can heat a living room to 18 degrees, ventilation fans in kitchens and bathrooms, and ceiling and underfloor insulation... Housing New Zealand properties do not have to meet these requirements until 2023. More>>

ALSO:

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found. More>>

ALSO:

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 