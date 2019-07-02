C&R candidates selected for Ōrākei Local Board

2 July 2019



Current Ōrākei Local Board members Troy Churton, Colin Davis and David Wong have been re-selected by Communities and Residents (C&R) to stand for the Ōrākei Local Board in the 2019 Auckland local elections. They are joined in the team by new candidates and local residents Troy Elliott, Scott Milne, Sarah Powrie and Margaret Voyce.

“I’m excited to work alongside this vibrant group of local advocates who are deeply committed and connected to our Ōrākei Board based communities and residents. Their diverse backgrounds, skills, and energy will make a strong successful team to deliver for those living and working in St Heliers, Glendowie, Stonefields, St Johns, Meadowbank, Remuera, Ōrākei, Mission Bay, Kohimarama and our part of Ellerslie,” says Ōrākei Councillor candidate Councillor Desley Simpson.

Troy Churton has been a member of the Ōrākei Local Board for the past 9 years, leading portfolios in Planning, By-Laws, and Regulatory Environment, and advocating for residents associations in Remuera, Meadowbank and St Johns. In his role, Troy helped secure a local $1.2m sport ground improvement funding package, and has brokered relationships across Council, central agencies and community organisations to deliver on local board projects. Troy will continue to hold Council planners and large-scale developers to account and promote compliance with the Unitary Plan.

Colin Davis is a current member and former chairman of the Ōrākei Local Board, and has extensive local government experience and knowledge. His public sector background includes being an Auckland City Councillor and Eastern Bays Community Committee chairman. In his roles, Colin has delivered stable leadership, worked with various community organisations, provided and will continue to provide quality decision-making and project delivery, particularly in heritage, parks, libraries, environment and resource consenting. Colin and his family are long-time St Heliers residents. He will continue to be a strong community advocate.







Troy Elliott is an Ellerslie resident and current Chair of the Ellerslie Residents Association. In his role, Troy has worked with Auckland Transport to achieve local outcomes on transport and parking, and has taken the lead on Ellerslie’s Song Bird Project, an initiative that aims to eradicate pests in Ellerslie to allow native birds to thrive. He has a wealth of experience in management, has been heavily involved with several charities, and is currently a speaker and advocate for the Breast Cancer Foundation. Troy is passionate about the environment and will work hard to ensure Ōrākei’s local waterways will continue to improve.

Scott Milne has lived in the local board area with his family his whole life, and offers a range of experience in senior management, governance and local body politics. He is passionate about the environment and during his two terms as Auckland City Councillor, he was instrumental in saving and refurbishing the Parnell Baths and re-sanding the suburbs’ beaches. Scott has had a successful career in the health industry, working in retail pharmacy at Wylie’s Pharmacy in Remuera before establishing the Life Pharmacy chain with a team of colleagues. Scott will be a strong member on the Ōrākei Local Board and will work to improve transport challenges in the board’s area, and listen to the needs of the community.

Sarah Powrie’s experience ranges from managing and operating small business, to providing strategic and planning support to key stakeholders in a multi-million dollar organisation. Sarah and her sporting family have lived in the Ōrākei Local Board area their whole lives, and she is well aware of the issues and daily challenges faced by local residents. As a local board member, Sarah will work hard to build thriving community centres, clubs and libraries, advance the economic development of local business, and is committed to achieving the best results for the Ōrākei Local Board community.

Margaret Voyce offers a wealth of experience in customer service and telecommunications. She is a member of the Remuera Residents Association and actively assists with the Motutapu Restoration Trust project, planting trees and promoting the island as a destination for school groups and visitors. Margaret has a strong track record on delivering on community expectations and will be a passionate and energetic local board member. She will seek practical and transparent solutions to local issues, ensure there is smart spending of ratepayer money, and will place greater scrutiny on Auckland Transport.

David Wong has been a committed member of the Ōrākei Local Board for the past 3 years. David is portfolio lead on Community Facilities and Services and alternate lead for Economic Development. David will continue to support and preserve Ōrākei’s local parks and natural environment, deliver community spaces that residents can be proud of, advocate for greater accessibility within the area, and support the growth of local businesses and town centres. David’s corporate and banking background bring strong diversity and acumen to the team.

