NZ’s win in the war for global talent

New Zealand’s largest cities are getting cheaper for expats. That’s good news for international businesses here.

Auckland has fallen to 89th and Wellington at 114th in Mercer’s 2019 Cost of Living ranking, largely due to currency fluctuations. Mercer's annual survey measures the comparative cost of more than 200 items including; housing, transportation, food, clothing and entertainment, for expatriates across 209 cities around the world.

Bridget Romanes from Mobile Relocation says that New Zealand’s relatively high living costs have previously made expat packages very expensive for businesses.

“Many of our clients depend on bringing in expats with scarce skills from offshore – like specialist engineers to build desperately-needed infrastructure.

They’ll now be able to afford more of these people because the weaker NZ dollar means that budgets for expats will go further.”

New Zealand is also now significantly cheaper compared to Australia, with Sydney at 50th and Melbourne 79th in Mercer's ranking.









