Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nelson’s Matariki Festival and Star Party

Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 10:48 am
Press Release: Nelson City Council

Nelson’s Matariki Festival and Star Party a grand finale to 2019 Māori New Year celebrations

2 July 2019


Nelsonians will get a chance to celebrate the 2019 Māori New Year at the Matariki Festival and Tātai Arorangi (Star Party) on Saturday 20 July.

The star cluster Matariki appears in our skies in the month of Pipiri (June–July), with the festival coming as a grand finale to this year’s Nelson Matariki calendar.

Nelson City Council invites family and friends to Founders Heritage Park to celebrate with us.

Gaile Noonan, Chair of the Community Services Committee says, the Matariki Festival and Star Party is an excellent new winter event for the community to gather together.

“It is a great opportunity to bring people together to celebrate the Māori New Year through Māori language, culture and cuisine,” Gaile says.

The Matariki Festival starts at 3 pm and includes movie alfresco, along with Kapa Haka performances by Nelson schools travelling to the Te Mana Kuratahi National Primary School Competition: Te Pouahi (Nelson Central School), Te Pītau Whakarei (Nelson Intermediate) and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tuia Te Matangi.

The Tātai Arorangi (Star Party) begins with stargazing from 6.30 – 8 pm, supported by the Nelson Science Society.

Guest speaker Toa Waaka (Vice President of the Society of Māori Astronomy) will share stories of the Māori creation story, cosmology and insights of how Māori used the night sky for navigation.

There will be a range of Māori kai/cuisine, entertainment and activities available, so wrap up warm and bring your whanau along for a night with the stars.



Event details
What: Matariki Festival and Tātai Arorangi (Star Party).
When: Saturday 20 July, 3-8pm
Where: Energy Centre, Founders Heritage Park, Nelson.
Bring: Your bean bags and winter woollies along for a night of stargazing.
Cost: Gold coin entry fee, while kai/cuisine will be available for purchase.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


SCOOP COVERAGE: CHRISTCHURCH MOSQUES TERROR ATTACK

Gordon Campbell: On The US Operation Burnham Evidence

There could hardly be a better example of the skewed playing field faced by anyone trying to engage in good faith with our own Operation Burnham inquiry. Behind closed doors, NZDF has provided the inquiry heads with this (and related) evidence, and – in 2017 – used edited highlights of the raid to successfully lobby then-PM Bill English against the need for any inquiry at all...

Yet consistently, NZDF has denied access to the same material to the legal teams challenging the conduct of the raid. More>>

 

Treaty Breaches: Waitangi Tribunal On Māori And Primary Health

"Crown has breached the Treaty of Waitangi by failing to design and administer the current primary health care system to actively address persistent Māori health inequities and by failing to give effect to the Treaty’s guarantee of tino rangatiratanga." More>>

ALSO:

Mosque Attacks Royal Commission: Public Submissions Open

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Attack on Christchurch Mosques will invite members of the public, community groups and organisations to make submissions from the 1st of July. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags Ban Kicks In

The ban on single-use plastic shopping bags, which takes effect on 1 July, is a step towards healthier oceans and giving nature a hand, says Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Transformation Of Child Services Begins

Changes starting today will provide New Zealand’s most vulnerable children and young people with far greater help and support, Children’s Minister Tracey Martin says. More>>

ALSO:

July 1: Rental Standards Kick In, For Some

Auckland Action Against Povery: These new standards will require to have a heater that can heat a living room to 18 degrees, ventilation fans in kitchens and bathrooms, and ceiling and underfloor insulation... Housing New Zealand properties do not have to meet these requirements until 2023. More>>

ALSO:

"Clumsy Response To A Serious Issue": Treasury Head Was "Unreasonable" On Budget Breach

Outgoing Treasury secretary Gabriel Makhlouf was "clumsy", unreasonable and fell "well short" of expectations in his handling of the Budget data breach, a government report has found. More>>

ALSO:

'Team' For Housing: Cabinet Reshuffled

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed the details of a Cabinet reshuffle that sees Kris Faafoi being promoted into Cabinet, Poto Williams made a Minister outside of Cabinet and a team put in place to advance the Government’s housing plan. More>>

ALSO:

'Increase Still Needed': Community Law's Interim Boost To Remain

Today’s Post-Budget announcement extending last year’s interim funding boost to Community Law services is the second step in honouring the Coalition Government Agreement to increase funding to Community Law. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 