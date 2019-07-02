Update: Search underway for missing boatie on Lake Wakatipu



Attributable to Senior Sergeant John Fookes, Area Prevention Manager, Southern District Police

The man missing from a cabin boat, Sundance 2, on Lake Wakatipu since Sunday 30 June has been named as Matthew Charles Duncan.

The married 46-year-old from Bluff, known as Matt is the owner of Painting Solutions and had been working in Queenstown.

Mr Duncan was the sole passenger aboard the cabin boat which set out onto the lake from the Earnslaw slipway by the Wakatipu Yacht Club around 9.30am.

The boat was seen on the shore near the Bay View Road boat ramp an hour later but it was not until late afternoon that the boat was found to be empty and the man missing.

A shoreline and lake search took place on Sunday night involving LandSAR and Coastguard personnel, and another search took place yesterday on the water, around the shoreline and from the air.

The Police National Dive Squad arrived in Queenstown today to assist with the search for Mr Duncan.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the boat on the lake yesterday between 9am and 5pm.

People with information can contact Queenstown Police on 105 quoting file number 190701/4755.

ENDS







© Scoop Media

