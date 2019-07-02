Update – Hit and run in Taupo

Attributable to Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone, Taupo CIB

A 36-year-old woman who was struck by a ute in Richmond Ave, Taupo on Friday 21 June remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

As a result of this incident she has suffered serious injuries that will require a lengthy period of treatment and rehabilitation.

She is receiving support from family and friends.

Police investigation has identified a white ute as the vehicle that struck the pedestrian.

This ute is described as being a double cab or king cab with rear doors.

This ute is not lowered as reported earlier.

“Though the driver chose not to stop and assist the person they hit, it is not too late for this person to come forward and demonstrate some genuine concern and responsibility in this situation.

Ultimately the driver will be responsible to their own family, our community and the

victim over their decision to come forward or not.”

Police would like to thank the members of the public for their help with information in relation to this incident.

“I would also appeal to those who know where this vehicle is now and the identity of the driver to come forward to Police with this information.”

If anyone has any information, please call Taupo Police on 07 378 6060.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

