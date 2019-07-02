Suspicious fire, Masterton
Tuesday, 2 July 2019, 12:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police is currently investigating a suspicious fire which
occurred at the Highwayman Motel, Masterton, about 10:15pm
on Friday, 28 June.
Initial enquiries have established
that a projectile was thrown at the reception area of the
motel from the front lawn.
CCTV from the premises have
captured a large number of vehicles driving past the motel
as the fire was burning.
Police would like to hear from
anyone who was in the vicinity of the Highwayman Motel
around the time of the fire and may have seen any suspicious
vehicles or people.
Please contact the Masterton Police on
105 and quote file number 190629/1561, or alternatively
contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
