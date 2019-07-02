Suspicious fire, Masterton

Police is currently investigating a suspicious fire which occurred at the Highwayman Motel, Masterton, about 10:15pm on Friday, 28 June.

Initial enquiries have established that a projectile was thrown at the reception area of the motel from the front lawn.

CCTV from the premises have captured a large number of vehicles driving past the motel as the fire was burning.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of the Highwayman Motel around the time of the fire and may have seen any suspicious vehicles or people.

Please contact the Masterton Police on 105 and quote file number 190629/1561, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

