EDS delighted at appointment of the Sea Change Committee

EDS delighted at the appointment of the Sea Change Tai Tamu Tai Pari Ministerial Advisory Committee

The Ministers of Conservation and Fisheries today announced the establishment of the Sea Change Tai Timu Tai Pari Ministerial Advisory Committee. The purpose of the Committee is to progress the visions and aspirations developed in the Sea Change process for the Hauraki Gulf.

The members of the Committee are Catherine Harland (Co-Chair), Paul Majurey (Mana Whenua Co-Chair), Volker Kuntzsch, Dr Jeremy Helson, Dr John Montgomery, Raewyn Peart, Tame Te Rangi (Mana Whenua representative), Dr Valmaine Toki (Mana Whenua representative) and Liane Ngamane (Mana Whenua representative).

“We are truly delighted that Ministers Sage and Nash have finally appointed the Sea Change Advisory Committee,” said EDS Chair Gary Taylor.

“EDS has been a strong supporter of the Sea Change process since its inception.

“The environment of the Hauraki Gulf has been in decline for decades and new approaches were needed to address this. Sea Change successfully brought iwi and stakeholders together to find solutions.

“The collaborative Stakeholder Working Group developed a visionary plan which identifies a series of actions to bring the Hauraki Gulf back to health. The challenge now is to implement that plan and do that at real pace to arrest the continuing decline.

“The announcement today of the establishment of the Advisory Committee is a positive step forward and I expect it to approach its work with a real can-do attitude. The need for action is urgent.

“We are of course especially pleased that Raewyn Peart, EDS’s Policy Director, is one of the members,” concluded Mr Taylor.







